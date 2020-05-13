As of Wednesday, National Guard has conducted 23K COVID-19 tests

The Wisconsin National Guard has release details about statewide efforts to mass test people for COVID-19 at county sites.

Twenty-five teams, comprised of more than 600 citizen soldiers and Airmen in total, established mobile testing sites at locations ranging from correctional facilities and health clinics, to private businesses, and community-based testing sites.

A number of specimen collection sites have ongoing operations including:

• Brown County: Operations began at the Resch Center April 30 for focused-community testing for select businesses and their families. The Resch Center site opened for community-based testing May 4. As of May 13, more than 3,600 specimens had been collected at the Resch Center. Another Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection team began supporting a second community-based testing site that opened at Casa ALBA in Green Bay May 6 and has collected nearly 1,280 specimens as of May 13.

• Dane County: Two teams established a community-based testing site at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison May 11. Nearly 1,100 specimens had been collected as of May 13.

• Clark County: One team established a community-based testing site at Thorp High School in Thorp May 13.

• Marinette County: One team established a community-based testing site in Crivitz May 12 and has collected nearly 200 specimens as of May 13.

• Milwaukee County: One team continues supporting two local health clinics after arriving in Milwaukee the week of April 20. Three teams established a community-based specimen collection site May 11 at 2701 S. Chase Avenue (UMOS) and it has collected over 2,086 specimens as of May 13 (May 12 total: 1,132). Three teams also set up May 11 a community-based specimen collection site at 5760 W. Capitol Drive (Midtown) and has collected 2,023 specimens as of May 13 (May 12 total: 1,058).

• Outagamie County: One team established a community-based testing site at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton May 11. This site also supports Winnebago and Calumet counties. The team has collected over 390 specimens as of May 13.

• Racine County: One team established a community-based testing site at Burlington High School in Burlington May 11 and collected just over 660 specimens as of May 13.

Previously concluded missions include:

• Ashland County: One team completed a community-based specimen collection mission at Lake Superior Primary School in Ashland May 7. The team collected approximately 150 specimens.

• Barron County: One team supported a community-based specimen collection mission at the St. Croix Casino Campground in Turtle Lake May 3-4. The team collected 230 specimens.

• Brown County: One National Guard team on site at a food processing facility that began April 28 and concluded by 2 May and collected 738 specimens.

• Buffalo County: Community-based testing in Alma concluded May 1, where a National Guard team collected nearly 200 specimens.

• Burnett County: One National Guard team supported a community-based testing site in Burnett County May 5 and collected 130 specimens.

• Crawford County: One National Guard specimen collection team collected nearly 300 specimens from a factory in Prairie Du Chien May 5.

• Dane County: One team tested more than 1,000 staff and inmates at the Dane County Jail in Madison from April 24-27.

• Dodge County: One team collected over 400 specimens at a food processing facility in Beaver Dam May 8-9.

• Douglas County: One National Guard team supported a community-based testing site in Solon Springs May 6 and collected more than 170 specimens.

• Eau Claire County: One team supported a community-based testing site at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire May 10-11 and collected just over 500 specimens.

• Florence County: One team conducted a community-based testing site in Florence May 12 and collected 209 specimens.

• Grant County: One team tested more than 270 staff and residents at the Orchard Manor senior living facility in Lancaster April 25. Another team collected more than 230 specimens at a factory in Platteville May 4.

• Kenosha County: More than 650 specimens collected April 28-29 at the Kenosha County Pre-trial facility and Kenosha County Detention Center. One team tested more than 130 individuals at a Pleasant Prairie meat processing facility May 2. Another team collected more than 400 specimens after completing a mission at meat packing facility in Kenosha May 7.

• Milwaukee County: One team tested nearly 1,000 staff and inmates at the Milwaukee County House of Corrections, and a second team completed more than 500 tests at a local meat processing facility April 28. A third team completed testing at a food processing facility in Milwaukee May 4 and collected more than 450 specimens. Another team collected more than 100 specimens at a meat-processing facility in Milwaukee May 8. Additionally, one team collected over 160 specimens May 12 at the Felmer O. Chaney and Marshall E. Sherrer Department of Corrections facilities.

• Portage County: One team collected nearly 350 specimens at a community-based testing site at Portage County Health and Human Services in Stevens Point May 11-12.

• Racine County: One team collected more than 160 specimens at a food processing facility in Burlington May 4. Another team collected more than 150 specimens at a medical facility in Sturtevant May 7-8.

• Sauk County: More than 175 specimens collected during testing in Baraboo that concluded April 29; Lake Delton seasonal staff dormitory testing concluded April 25 with approximately 175 specimens collected. Another team collected more than 130 specimens at a community-based testing site May 7 in Spring Green.

• Sheboygan County: One team tested nearly 170 staff and residents at the Sunny Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center April 5.

• St. Croix County: One team collected nearly 230 specimens at a community-based specimen collection site in Baldwin May 8 and one team collected nearly 190 specimens at a community-based specimen collection site in River Falls May 9.

• Walworth County: One team collected more than 400 specimens at a food-processing facility in Darien May 7-8. One team collected over 225 specimens at a community-based testing site at West Park in Darien May 11-12.

• Waukesha County: One team operated a community-based testing site at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha May 9-12 where it collected nearly 925 specimens.

• Wood County: One team collected over 250 specimens at a community-based specimen collection site in Wisconsin Rapids May 8-9.

As of May 13, Wisconsin National Guard teams had collected nearly 23,309 specimens statewide, 5,460 specimens were collected on May 12.

