Artists from across the globe gather for Birds in Art

Their beginnings, places of residence and artistic mediums are all different, but through Birds in Art, these creative types share a common bond.

"It gave me so much emotions," featured artist Johannes Nevala explained, when remembering a trip he took to view birds in a field. "So, I have to do something with all those emotions. So, that's why I'm big on painting."

Nevala says he works on his art every single day. Although, it might not involve actually painting.

It's a process, he says. One that he's displayed at Birds in Art nine times, traveling all the way from Sweden.

This year, his work will share a gallery with first time presenter, Heidi Willis.

Australian artist, Willis, added an even greater challenge to her piece, The Great Romance, by switching from the style she's most used to.

"It needed to be high impact and a very bold dramatic story. So, I switched from watercolor to acrylics and really just explored the new medium with this subject, and here we are today. So, it was pretty ideal," Willis said.

Continuing the theme of bringing the world together through art, English artist Alan Woollett is displaying works of art inspired by a trip to Tanzania.

"Regresses to my childhood fascination with them. There's something about their ability to mostly be able to, for the main part, just fly to travel. The beauty of watching them fly, the colors, patterns, noises. And, with my art, what I'm trying to do is convey that. It's trying to convey the simplicity," Woollett explained.

Birds in Art is one element of Wausau's Artrageous weekend. Activities run through Sunday.