Arrests made in Babcock religious-hate vandalism case

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said two juveniles will be referred for charges following vandalism in Babcock.

As NewsChannel 7 first reported May 14, religious hate and pornographic vandalism appeared at the Babcock Community Park. And two churches and two cars had also been vandalized.

Investigators said the names of the suspects’ won’t be released due to their ages.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, the vandalism was reported when members of the All Saints Catholic Church arrived to prepare for service. Upon their arrival, they found religious hate slogans and swastika’s spray painted on the back of the church. Shortly later, members of the Babcock Community Church called the police to report similar vandalism.

Investigators said the color of the spray paint and handwriting appeared to be the same.

Swastikas were found spray-painted on the grass, fences and the gazebo floor at Babcock Community Park.

Investigators thanked the community for their tips in the investigation.