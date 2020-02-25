Arrest warrants issued for suspects in Abbotsford shooting

Arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in Feb. a 16 shooting in Clark County.

Police say surveillance cameras show Carlos Santiago-Gonzalez, 25, and Joennval Moctezuma-Torres, 22, leaving the shooting scene armed with handguns. Their vehicle was later found, but they were not.

Online court records show prosecutors filed criminal charges against both men. They face charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Police say the shooting victim arrived at Aspirus Medford Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It prompted a lockdown at the hospital. The victim was treated and released.

Investigators said the shooting happened at an apartment on on the 400 block of Swamp Buck Drive.

Police say the shooting was isolated and there's no danger to the public.

If you have any information about the suspects, call 715-223-2313.