Arrest warrant issued for Wausau meth trafficking suspect

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 32-year-old Wausau woman identified as a suspect in a large scale meth trafficking ring. Investigators said in all 16 people face charges.

Mai Xiong did not appear in court Friday. An arrest warrant was then issued. Prosecutors are charging Xiong with delivering meth.

Court document state Xiong posted a photo on Facebook of a picture of suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe with the caption, “Wanna chill lmk I take full responsibility”

She's accused of selling meth to an informant on May 9.

Xiong faces a greater penalty if convicted, as she would be a repeat offender.

If you have any information about Xiong’s whereabouts, call the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7800.

