Arrest made in high risk traffic stop

A 29 year old Stevens Point man is in police custody tonight after being involved in a high risk traffic stop.

According to a press release, the Stevens Point Police Department conducted a traffic stop just before 6:00 Saturday evening. The stop was the result of an investigation involving the man, who had been making specific threats of shooting law enforcement officers. The investigation did result in the recovery of an assault rifle, ammunition and a ballistic vest.

The man was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held at the Portage County Jail on a probation hold with anticipated charges to include Felon in Possession of a Firearm.