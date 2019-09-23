Arrest made in Amherst area daytime burglaries

Portage County investigators said they've arrested one person believed to have broken into homes during daylight hours in Amherst and the town of Lanark.

Personal documents, tools, jewelry, and other valuables were taken in the crimes.

Witnesses reported seeing an older white pick-up truck with an extended cab, possibly a Dodge Dakota, driving slowly through the areas of the burglaries.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious person(s), vehicles, or activity recently that could be related to these crimes should contact Detective Kevin Flick at 715-346-1400.

The suspect's name has not been released.