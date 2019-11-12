New details released in Dunn County case of malnourished dog

An arrest has been made in the high-profile case of the malnourished dog that was found in Dunn County.

The Boyceville Police Department says 29-year-old Anne Iehl was arrested Monday for failure to provide food and drink to an animal and intentional mistreatment of an animal resulting in disfigurement.

They say she surrendered a male dog to the Dunn County Humane Society on November 1st, claiming she found the dog as a stray but later admitted to surrendering him and lying about finding him.

Chief Greg Lamkin said Iehl admitted to abandoning the dog as she was dealing with personal hardships.

"She discussed having some financial hardships," said Lamkin. "She had attempted to re-home it during the summer. She stated the dog got sick so she wasn’t able to re-home it. She’d been in the process of moving to a new residence and was leaving the dog behind."

The police report shows the dog, Gabriel, has gained back weight but at the expense of over $3,000 in care.

Executive Director of the Humane Society, Josh Dalton said Gabriel had no muscle mass or body fat. X-rays showed nothing in the dog's bowels.

The Dunn County Humane Society says Gabriel has since gained 20 pounds since arriving at the shelter.

Dalton said a new owner will be in Gabriel's best interest.

"We want a fresh start for Gabriel because that's what he deserves," said Dalton. "He shouldn't have been in this condition."

Police say the case has been referred to the Dunn County District Attorney’s office for prosecution.

Iehl is expected to appear in court in December.

Police and the shelter both say if anyone finds themselves in a tough spot to reach out for help. They don't want to discourage people from getting the help they may need for themselves or their pets.