Armed men threatening Hispanic families in Marathon County

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help locating two Hispanic-looking men using guns to threaten undocumented Hispanic families. The men are demanding money and threatening harm if they are not paid.

Investigators said the first suspect is tall and skinny with a long face. The second man is shorter and heavy‐set with a long mustache; however, is missing facial hair directly under his nose. The men were seen operating a black Ford F‐150 or F‐250 with no topper.

“We believe your community is being targeted because of your hesitation to contact law enforcement. We are not seeking to know whether you are in the United States legally. The actions of the perpetrators are illegal and law enforcement exists to investigate all criminal acts,” a news release stated.

If you have information, please contact Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Detective Armstrong at 715‐261‐1418 or the Colby‐Abbotsford Police Department at 715‐223‐2313.

ATENCIÓN MIEMBROS DE LA COMUNIDAD HISPANA

La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Marathon está solicitando su ayuda. Estamos intentando identificar y localizar a dos hombres con rasgos hispanos que usan armas de fuego para amenazar a familias hispanas indocumentadas. Estos hombres demandan dinero y amenazan con hacerles daño si no se les paga.



El primer sospechoso es alto y flaco con una cara larga. El segundo hombre es más bajo y corpulento con un bigote largo; Sin embargo, le falta vello facial directamente debajo de la nariz. Los hombres estaban operando un Ford F‐150 o F‐250 negro sin topper.

Creemos que su comunidad está siendo atacada debido a su inseguridad para contactar a la policía. No estamos buscando saber si usted está legalmente en los Estados Unidos. Las acciones de los agresores son contra la ley y la fuerza de orden publico existe para investigar todos los actos criminales.

Si tiene información, comuníquese con el Detective Armstrong de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Marathon al 715‐261‐1418 o al Departamento de Policía de Colby‐Abbotsford al 715‐223‐2313.