UPDATE: Officer hurt in Loyal standoff with armed suspect

An active investigation is still underway in Loyal at the scene of a standoff involving an armed man. Shots were fired as officers tried to enter the suspect's home late Thursday, according to Loyal Police. One officer who was injured is expected to be okay.

The standoff is connected to an hours-long search Thursday for Robert Domine. Investigators say the 77-year-old was involved in a chase, displayed a handgun and ran into a wooded area by the intersection of County Highway Z and Sherwood Road Wednesday night.

Schools in Loyal were put in lock down during the search. Police later recieved word that Domine was at his home in Loyal. While police established a perimeter around the home, Domine refused to leave when contacted by negotiators over the phone.

After two hours, authorities flooded the house with gas, according to Loyal Police. When a Marathon County bomb squad robot was unable to make it up a flight of stairs, officers tried to enter through the garage. Two shots were heard from the house and an officer was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, according to police.

