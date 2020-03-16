School districts scramble to implement virtual learning after immediate closures announced Sunday night

School districts across north central Wisconsin closed immediately Sunday night following the announcement of a confirmed COVID-19 case in Wood County, some announcing as late as 10 pm. That came in the wake of Governor Evers on Friday directing all K12 school closures across the state to begin after Wednesday.

Parents told NewsChannel 7 some teachers spent much of the weekend prepping virtual learning plans for their children, with emails sent to students coming in late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Some districts, like Wausau School District, implemented virtual learning immediately on Monday, while D.C. Everest School District opted to treat this week like snow days and start virtual learning after spring break next week. Other districts, like Merrill and Edgar, will kickstart virtual learning on Wednesday.

Setting direction for homework and attendance will largely fall on teachers, Teaching and Learning assistant director Janice Mertes with the Department of Public Instruction explained.

“We had some experience with this last year when virtual learning was available for snow days,” Mertes noted. “We had some great examples from districts on how some of them did it through analytics, learning management systems.”

Models will still be based on competency-based learning and task-completion, she said, with the homework itself looking very different from grade to grade.

But the coming weeks could be a much bigger virtual learning test for rural Wisconsin than sparse snow days in the past. “This is extenuating circumstances that may have extended times, versus one or two days,” Mertes said. Evers has directed school districts to remain closed through April 6, a date that could be subject to further change depending on the progression of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Many parents are facing major adjustments as they transition to helping manage their children’s virtual learning while balancing jobs and an increasing lack of childcare as institutions continue shutting down around north central Wisconsin. Luke Springer, a medical transportation worker living in the Edgar School District with four children, says he and his wife--who also works--would be lost without the help of his step-parents stepping in.

“Trying to go day by day, with everything changing practically every minute--almost hour to hour,” Springer said. “It’s really frustrating, but just take a deep breath and go day by day, and hopefully we’ll make it through this.”

Between him balancing phone calls between pickups and his wife checking in on their children's progress over lunch, he hopes they’ll manage over the coming weeks.

“Stay healthy!” he finished, in what’s become an increasingly common way to end a conversation.

For many students living in areas across north central Wisconsin where broadband is a concern, virtual learning will still be a challenge.

“Districts are identifying students very quickly and coming up with solutions, and for a few students there may be some alternative options, in consideration of which tools are in the home,” Mertes said.

Both Charter and TDS have announced plans in Wisconsin to provide free internet for 60 days in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the hopes of helping mitigate education access for students stuck at home.

Meanwhile, teachers and administrators face an uphill battle.

“Recognize our schools and all the hard work they’re doing in these times, not only for the educators that are having to relearn some of this, but also for the amount of administrative leadership and district resources,” Mertes said.

If you’d like to get in touch with us to talk about how your family is transitioning to virtual learning, or how as an educator you're working to transition models, send us an email at news@wsaw.com.