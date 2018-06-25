Your Town: Area figure skaters take part in 44th Eagle River Summer Skating School

For 44 years, figure skaters from across the upper midwest have been coming to Eagle River’s summer figure skating school to work on their skills and practice their moves.

The age of the skaters vary. From young, to young at heart.

"This camp has given me the time to work on technique and the details that you don't have in your everyday life when you're back at home working everyday," figure skater Gina Santori said. "So it has been a wonderful experience."

Skaters who come here get the experience of working with world class coaches, professionals, and even former Olympian Igor Yaroshenko.

"I competed for Ukraine in the '94 and '98 Olympics," Yaroshenko said. "I love to come here. It's a lot of work, a long two weeks. I meet a lot of dedicated, hard working kids."

But it's not all about work. Some who travel here also take advantage of the other things Eagle River has to offer.

"There's great hotels, great lodges, camping, there's cabins. They can make a family vacation out of it as well which is really neat, " skating instructor Marcie Kierpiec said.

It might be cold on and by the ice, but the atmosphere here is anything but frosty.

"I think that a lot of the parents and the skaters that come to this camp also have that sense of homeyness when they get here," Kierpiec said. "It's just a great place to be."

It’s that atmosphere and instruction..that has figure skaters lacing their skates up and coming back year after year.