News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Your Town: Area figure skaters take part in 44th Eagle River Summer Skating School

(WSAW)
By Bailey Harbit
Published: Jun. 24, 2018 at 9:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For 44 years, figure skaters from across the upper midwest have been coming to Eagle River’s summer figure skating school to work on their skills and practice their moves.

The age of the skaters vary. From young, to young at heart.

"This camp has given me the time to work on technique and the details that you don't have in your everyday life when you're back at home working everyday," figure skater Gina Santori said. "So it has been a wonderful experience."

Skaters who come here get the experience of working with world class coaches, professionals, and even former Olympian Igor Yaroshenko.

"I competed for Ukraine in the '94 and '98 Olympics," Yaroshenko said. "I love to come here. It's a lot of work, a long two weeks. I meet a lot of dedicated, hard working kids."

But it's not all about work. Some who travel here also take advantage of the other things Eagle River has to offer.

"There's great hotels, great lodges, camping, there's cabins. They can make a family vacation out of it as well which is really neat, " skating instructor Marcie Kierpiec said.

It might be cold on and by the ice, but the atmosphere here is anything but frosty.

"I think that a lot of the parents and the skaters that come to this camp also have that sense of homeyness when they get here," Kierpiec said. "It's just a great place to be."

It’s that atmosphere and instruction..that has figure skaters lacing their skates up and coming back year after year.

Most Read

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
Country Fest 2024 releases full line up
Country Fest organizers announce full 2024 lineup for June
Antigo Middle School
Suspect arrested in connection to Antigo Middle School bomb threat
Wausau P.D. started interviewing for open patrol positions on Tuesday.
Wausau Police Department opens officer applications as they work to address police officer applicant shortages
2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Father suspected of setting house fire that killed his 3 children faces murder charges

Latest News

NewsChannel 7 is featuring 'Your Stories" from Your Town Stevens Point
NewsChannel 7 celebrates Your Town: Stevens Point
Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54
Semi truck driver arrested for OWI after Waupaca crash
The Weston Location starts Tunnel of Terror Friday at 7.p.m.
Tommy’s Express Tunnel of Terror starts Friday Night in Weston and Stevens Point
Community groups, businesses and volunteers hand out candy to trick-or-treaters on the trail in...
YMCA of the Northwoods brings back Not So Scary Halloween Trail
The car wash recycles old pallets and detergent barrels for some of the decorations
Tommy's Express Tunnel of Terror ready to entertain Halloween enthusiasts