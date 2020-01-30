Area farmers react to USMCA trade deal signing

With the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement now law, central Wisconsin dairy farmers are optimistic about the future of the industry, and the possibility for trade throughout North America.

“I think what we’re going to see is, hopefully, long-term positives,” said David Trimner, general manager of Miltrim Farms in Athens. “It’s something that’s going to help all dairies, big and small. I think it’s going to find more homes for all the milk in general that we’re creating here in America.”

President Trump signed the deal on Wednesday, calling it “a colossal victory” for farmers, ranchers, factory workers, and American workers in all 50 states.

“For the first time in American history,” added President Trump, “we have replaced a disastrous trade deal that rewarded outsourcing with a truly fair and reciprocal trade deal that will keep jobs, wealth and growth right here in America.”

As a part of the deal, Canada will be providing greater access for American dairy products. With more trade markets opening, Marathon County dairy farmer James Juedes warns that farmers still need to be responsible for their production.

“Hopefully we’ll decide not to produce so much more product to depress prices,” explained Juedes. “We need to watch that on our end as far as how much product we produce and what the demand is and everything else. That’s, I think, more of the main problem is all of a sudden they think ‘Oh my goodness, our trade routes are opened like this, we can just produce more.’ Well, that’s just not the case. If we do that, we’re going to end up hurting ourselves more than this would ever help us.”

Trimner agrees with that assessment.

“It’s kind of that double-edged sword,” said Trimner. “You want to be as efficient as possible on your farm and maybe try to milk more cows to have more revenue, yet, you don’t want to fill up the market again.”