Area cyclists take on "Everesting Challenge"

A group of three area cyclists. took on what's called the “Everesting Challenge”. Casey and Brody Hildebrandt, plus Vince Dinkel aimed to simulate what it would be like to ride to the top of Mt. Everest, 20,029 feet.

A sign for the "Everesting Challenge" at Rib Mountain, Wisconsin, on June 21, 2020. (WSAW)

What does riding to the top of Mt. Everest equate to when doing it on Rib Mountain? Going up and down the mountain 54 times.

They set up base camp at 5:30 in the morning, and started the trek at 6 a.m.

Casey has been cycling for a decade, but this is next level even for him.

“Yeah I think this is probably the most challenging and the craziest,” said Casey. “I’ve done a lot of racing, but right now we don't have racing, so it's just like, do stuff that you'd never be able to do, and yeah this is probably the craziest I’d say for sure."

Kasey finished in just under 14 hours. His brother Brody is just 15 years old. They're waiting to hear back from the official Everesting organization on if he would be the youngest rider to ever complete the challenge.

"We've looked at times up this mountain before, and he's faster than I was at this age,” said Casey. “He's all in, I thought for sure he was going to cut it short, but he's dedicated.”

“It's really impressive, it's like a proud brother moment, I can't believe it honestly."

Dinkel finished just past 10 p.m., and Brody finished just before midnight, nearly 18 hours after the ride started.

When Casey was asked what’s next? Cycling was the furthest thing from his mind. He answered, “…probably some Briqs.”