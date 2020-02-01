Arab FMs meet in Cairo to discuss Trump’s Mideast plan

Arab foreign ministers are meeting in Egypt’s capital to discuss a White House plan for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Palestinian leaders requested Saturday’s meeting at the Arab League’s headquarters in Cairo, following what they said was a U.S. initiative heavily favoring Israeli demands.

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled the long-awaited proposal earlier this week in Washington. The plan would grant the Palestinians limited self-rule in parts of the occupied West Bank, while allowing Israel to annex all its settlements there and keep nearly all of east Jerusalem.

The Arab League’s chief has said the plan “ignored legitimate Palestinian rights” and that Saturday’s summit would be key in shaping a “collective Arab position” on the plan.

