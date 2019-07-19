Applications open for $750,000 local watershed protection state grant

Applications are now open for $750,000 worth of state grants for local groups to protect the health of their watersheds.

A watershed is the place where ground water, rain, and snow melt collect, like wetlands, rivers, and lakes.

In the biennial budget, the governor approved $750,000 each year to go towards the producer-led watershed protection grant. These are groups of residents, farmers, and businesses who work to protect the health of their watershed.

"Rather than having a one-size-fits-all policy from Madison which is implemented, this is a way in which residents, local residents have participation in the practice," Brad Paff, Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection secretary-designee told NewsChannel 7.

Whether it is helping farmers with cover crops, helping keep the soil intact, or helping the water recharge, this grant can provide funds towards those goals. However, the groups need to also provide their own funds toward the efforts as well.

There are more than 20 groups in Wisconsin and Paff says more want to come forward.