Appleton man drowns while helping child at Marquette Co. campground

A 36-year-old Appleton man died while trying to save his child in Marquette County on Saturday.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, they were called to the Lake of the Woods Campground in Crystal Lake Township around 2 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived they learned Erik Williams was trying to help his child who was struggling in the water. The child was able to make it to shore. Williams did not and bystanders tried to resuscitate him until emergency responders arrived.

The drowning is under investigation by the sheriff's office and the county coroner's office.