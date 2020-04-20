Appleton man arrested following multi-county high-speed chase

A 38-year-old Appleton man faces charges in Lincoln County following a high-speed chase that spanned four counties.

Investigators said the incident began as a gas drive-off in Tripoli around 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

The report was filed and a state trooper later located the vehicle on Highway 8 in Oneida County. The vehicle did not stop and the chase was ended for safety reasons near Rhinelander.

Rhinelander Police later located the vehicle and attempted to stop it but the driver fled from them as well. Around 10:15 a.m. the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office advised a vehicle matching the description was spotted in Antigo and was last seen traveling west on State Road 64.

A Lincoln County deputy located the vehicle in the Town of Pine River and attempted to stop it. The driver refused and led deputies on a high speed pursuit. Officers from the Merrill Police Department attempted to use a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle but the suspect was able to avoid it.

Lincoln County Deputies pursued the vehicle southbound on State Highway 51 into Marathon County before deputies from that agency took the pursuit over. The chase ended near the State Road 153 exit in Mosinee.

Authorities say the driver was wanted by the Winnebago County Sheriff for contempt of court on a drug charge, the Waupaca County Sheriff for a misdemeanor theft charge, and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his probation.

The suspect was placed on probation due to a felony conviction of possession of methamphetamine. The man faces charges in Lincoln County of fleeing and officer.

The driver's name has not yet been released.