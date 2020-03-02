Appleton Police identify homicide victim as three-year-old Zyana Corbin, $2 million cash bond set for suspect

Three-year-old Zyana S. Corbin has been identified as the victim of a homicide in the city.

An autopsy was conducted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner. Results are pending, according to Appleton Police.

Appleton Police say suspect Demetrius L. Williams, 25, appeared in Outagamie County Court Monday, where a judge set a cash bond of two million dollars.

Court records show Williams has been formally charged with one count of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, and two counts of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, with one of those counts having an added domestic abuse modifier.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Police responded to an apartment building in the 500 block of N. Kensington Drive at 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday. They found Zyana and a 27-year-old pregnant woman with life-threatening injuries "consistent with the use of an edged weapon."

Zyana was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries.

The woman, identified by family as Tiana, was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. Police said Tiana and her unborn child were in stable condition.

Williams was arrested on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Attempted Homicide. Police say Williams was dating Tiana.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Zyana's family to help cover funeral costs. CLICK HERE for information on how to donate.

"Zyana was taken from us to soon; she was full of life and so sweet," reads the GoFundMe. "She always would smile and brighten up the room."

Action 2 News will be there and update this developing story.