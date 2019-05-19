Appleton Police: We want people to line the streets in support of fallen firefighter

Last Thursday Appleton’s fire department escorted firefighter Mitch Lundgaard back to Appleton after he was killed in the line of duty. Now first responders are asking the community help them by lining the streets of Appleton during Lundgaard’s processional on Monday.

Lundgaard was a 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department was shot and killed Wednesday while responding to a medical emergency call at the Valley Transit Center. Two other people were shot but are in stable condition. The shooting suspect, Ruben Houston died at the scene.

On Sunday, the city announced that Lundgaard has been posthumously promoted to driver-engineer. The public is invited to participate in a processional and visitation for Lundgaard on Monday.

The Appleton Police Department want people to line procession route sidewalks to show support for their fellow fallen first responder, Mitch Lundgaard.

"We would love to see people on the boulevards on the route, so the route is going to leave from the Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Home at 1 o’clock Monday," said Officer Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department.

The processional starts at the funeral home to Wisconsin Avenue. The route heads west on Wisconsin Avenue then north on Mason Street to Capitol Drive, going west to Lynndale Drive. The processional continues north on Lynndale Drive onto Grand Chute Boulevard ending at Appleton Alliance Church.

A public visitation at Appleton Alliance Church is from 3 to 5:30 p.m. A funeral service following the public visitation begins at 6 p.m. The funeral service is semi-private.

Cash says the service is not open to the general public. Those who are not part of the Appleton Fire Department or first responder family but have a connection with the Lundgaard family are still invited to the service. Overflow seating at Appleton Alliance Church will be available.

"So if you worked with them, you had some sort of connection but you still maybe aren't a part of that Appleton Fire Department family, just know that they still want those people to be involved in Monday’s procession and into the funeral service as well," says Cash.

Cash says there is no overnight parking allowed Sunday night on streets that are part of the processional route, to help for a smooth setup Monday.

"You know we won't be shutting down any streets until 1 p.m. Monday when that procession starts,” said Cash. “Then there will be a break until later in the evening after 7 p.m. when the second processional occurs."

The second processional will take Lundgaard back to the funeral chapel after 7 p.m. Supporters are encouraged to line the route again.

"Appleton PD have been involved in helping as much as we can for our brothers and sisters at the fire department and for that family and seeing the community just show up for us and being there for us and letting us see that they support us even in a tough time like this is super important for us to be able to see that and know that we have their support,” said Cash. “Because in a lot of other areas in the country that's not true."

A private, family-only funeral will be held on Thursday.

