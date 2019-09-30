Applebee's sudden closure due to 'many reasons' says spokesperson

The Applebee's restaurant in Stevens Point located at 5609 Highway 10 East closed permanently on Saturday with little notice to the public or its employees.

Applebee's says closures are a part of normal courses of business in the industry especially for a company of their size. The closure they say is due to 'many reasons' including because a restaurant is located in a lapsed trade area – where once vibrant retail, residential and traffic characteristics are no longer present - or as a result of leases expiring, among other reasons.

They did not specify which factors attributed to this closure or why it happened so fast with little notice.

Applebee's full statement says: “The Applebee's restaurant at 5609 Highway 10 East in Stevens Point closed on September 28, 2019. We greatly appreciate our neighbors' patronage for the past two decades and look forward to continuing to serve guests at the nearby Applebee's in Wisconsin Rapids. All employees were offered positions at neighboring locations.”