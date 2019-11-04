Taylor County seeking hunters to help with high deer population in County Forest

The Taylor County Forestry Department is providing an opportunity to hunt antlerless deer they say are damaging the county forest.

The department is issuing a limited number of antlerless tags for a designated area within the County Forest to help control the forest damage. The Taylor County Forest is made up of 17,500 acres located in the northeast corner of Taylor County. Only a portion of the forest is eligible.

The forest has access with over 125 miles of roads and trails open to the public. According to a post on the county’s website, a locally high deer population is causing areas of this forest to suffer due to excessive browsing on tree seedlings and saplings.

To participate in this program, you must have an active deer hunting license. One tag issued per person at a time. As part of the program, you will need to provide information to the County Forestry Dept before and after a tag is issued. Stop in or call the County Forestry Dept at 715-748-1486 for additional details.

