Antigo to implement safety measures during Memorial Day parade

The city of Antigo will hold a Memorial Day parade as scheduled, but encourages COVID-19 safety practices.

Attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Organizers say participants will be distanced to provide safety for them and some may be in vehicles rather than walking this year.

The public is encouraged to line up along the parade route and gather at the Courthouse for the ceremony following the social distancing suggested by the CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health.

Service of Remembrance for the American Service-People who died at sea will be held at 8 a.m. on the Hudson Street Bridge.

Floats and walking units will meet at 9 a.m. at Eastview Medical & Rehabilitation located at 729 Park Street, Antigo. The parade will travel west on Fifth Avenue to the Court House to the Vietnam Memorial.

