Antigo school hosts prestigious STEM summer camp 8 years and counting

Most of our area schools are out for the summer but in Antigo at All Saints Catholic School kindergartners through 6th graders are learning the fundamentals of STEM in a nationally recognized program.

The program is called Camp Invention. It's created by education professionals and inductees in the National Inventors Hall of Fame. Every year the nonprofit program release a set challenged and invention based courses.

Each course uses hands-on activities. Camp Invention aims to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning. The Camp's Director for the All Saints Catholic School Terri Zinchuk said it even goes beyond that.

"Besides the teaching of the STEM, it has students working together to solve problems. And it's in a fun way-- not a sit down at your desk and listen" Zinchuk said.

This year the camp's courses are: Innovation Force, Deep Sea Mystery, Farm Tech, and DIY Orbot. Watch the videos to learn more about each course.