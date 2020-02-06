Antigo man to be charged with killing puppy

Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against an Antigo man for allegedly killing a puppy.

Jordan Bultman, 22, is expected to be formally charged with mistreatment of animals resulting in death during a hearing March 2.

Court documents state Bultman had been baby-sitting a 12-week-old puppy named Rex when he said the dog fell down the steps.

Rex’s owner told police Bultman had let the dog out while she and her roommate were at work. She said Rex as fine when she left. She said Bultman said after the puppy fell down the stairs it began to act funny.

The woman reported the dog was dead in his kennel when she got home.

A necropsy showed Rex died of multiple blunt-force trauma. Court documents state a fall was ruled out as the cause of death. A veterinarian stated all of the injuries occurred around the same time and the dog likely died within that hour.

