Antigo holds first drive-in movie

The Antigo parks and recreation department held their first drive-in movie night at the Peaceful Valley Festival grounds. It was spread via social media by the department, bringing in people of all ages.

"My girlfriend found it on Facebook and she told me about it and I thought that was a great date idea so we're here now," Antigo resident Tyler Schroepfer said.

The small town event has everything but a concession stand. So instead they asked people to support local businesses.

"Order take out from one of our local restaurants, bring it down here to the park. enjoy it for dinner. because obviously it's been a difficult situation for a lot of local businesses due to the circumstances," Antigo parks and recreation director Sarah Repp added.

The show was very well attended for its first night. Officials say they will keep it going as long as people enjoy it.

"This might be something that kind of takes off and we're happy to support it and offer it for out community," Repp explained.

Right now there is only one more showing scheduled by the city, that is planned for July.