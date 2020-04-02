Antigo School District announces several free wi-fi location sites

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Antigo School District has announced a number of free sites for the public to uses internet.
A partnership from Cirrinity and the district will allow internet access at the following locations:
Cirrinity’s parking lot, 2628 US Hwy 45 in Antigo
Langlade County Fairgrounds
Pleasant View Elementary
Crestwood Elementary
Spring Valley Elementary
St. Joseph/Holy Family Church in Phlox
Parents and students can access the wi-fi from their cars at the above locations. The service is free and available during the Safer at Home order.
The district says Cirrinity is hoping to add a site in Mattoon and possibly in Bryant in the future.