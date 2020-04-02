Antigo School District announces several free wi-fi location sites

The Antigo School District has announced a number of free sites for the public to uses internet.

A partnership from Cirrinity and the district will allow internet access at the following locations:

Cirrinity’s parking lot, 2628 US Hwy 45 in Antigo

Langlade County Fairgrounds

Pleasant View Elementary

Crestwood Elementary

Spring Valley Elementary

St. Joseph/Holy Family Church in Phlox

Parents and students can access the wi-fi from their cars at the above locations. The service is free and available during the Safer at Home order.

The district says Cirrinity is hoping to add a site in Mattoon and possibly in Bryant in the future.

