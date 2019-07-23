Antigo, Elcho, and Stevens Point to have electricity by late Thursday

A spokeswoman for WPS/We Energies says power has been restored to more than 250,000 customers affected by the destructive storms.

As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, 23,000 WPS and 6,000 We Energies customers remain without power in some of the hardest hit areas.

"We have a small army of field personnel working on restoration. This includes our own crews and others from around the Midwest. Additional crews are arriving today," Alison Trouy stated in a news release.

Most WPS customers near Wabeno, Antigo, Elcho, and Stevens Point should have power restored by the end of the day Thursday. We Energies customers around the Appleton and Waupaca can expect service by late Tuesday.

