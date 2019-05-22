Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe named to All-NBA defensive first-team

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Eric Bledsoe have been named to the All-NBA defensive first-team. It is the debut on the first team for both players, Antetokounmpo was named second-team in 2017.

This is the first time Milwaukee has had a player named to the all-defensive first team since Alvin Robertson in 1991. Antetokounmpo and Bledsoe were key in the Bucks finishing the regular season as the best defensive team in the league.

Antetokounmpo averaged more than a block and steal per game, consistently guarding all five positions on the floor while defending at a high level on the perimeter and in the paint. Bledsoe consistently made life difficult for opposing point guards, and head coach Mike Budenholzer praised Bledsoe throughout the season for his defensive effort.

