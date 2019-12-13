Anonymous donor gives $1,000 to Marathon Co. deputies to distribute in community

An anonymous donor dropped by the Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Friday with ten $100 bills, packaged into red envelopes, for deputies to give out at their discretion in the community over the holiday season.

'If our deputies are on a call for service in the community and they recognize somebody that really has a need, is really in a bad situation, is stressed out financially or the circumstances they're in⁠—a deputy can take one of those envelopes and present it to that person and simply give a wish of a 'Merry Christmas'," Lt. Jeff Stefonek told NewsChannel 7.

The donor was inspired by a news article describing an anonymous couple who started a similar tradition in Big Lake, Minnesota and has continued it over the past few years. The Big Lake Police Department says other community members have gotten involved, something that Marathon County's donor hopes might catch on in the community here.

"When law enforcement recognizes someone that has a need, there's that little gift of money there that we can give a person in that moment to really help them out," Stefonek said.

The deputies will keep track of how each envelope is distributed, Stefonek said, and the spreadsheet with those details will be sent back to the donor once all ten envelopes of $100 have been distributed.