Annual Labor Day Parade held in Wausau

Organizers of the Wausau Labor Day Parade say this year’s event was a huge success. More than 1,000 people watched from the sidelines and more than 60 participating businesses and organizations walked in the parade.

“I enjoy planning this parade because it’s important to recognize everything workers do in our country that makes our communities a better place to live,” explained Randy Radtkey, President of the Marathon County Labor Council.

For many families, the Labor Day Parade is a tradition for kids before they start school the following day.

“I’ve been coming here with my family since I was a baby,” said Irene Blennert. “I love to see all the floats and the different people dressed up in different ways. That’s always really fun for me.”

Every year the Marathon County Labor Council selects three recipients to be honored during the parade because of their dedication to the workforce and the community.

Wausau School Board member, Tricia Zunker, received the Grand Marshal award for her dedication to the community as a public servant. International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers received organization of the year; and Bob Look, the husband of Diane Look who lost her life in the march 22 shootings while she was at work, received the citizen the of the year award.

“Our favorite part of the parade was watching Bob Look receive the award,” said Bob and Denise Preston who attended the Parade. “It was well deserved and it was great seeing him get that honor.”