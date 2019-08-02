Animal Judging at the Wisconsin Valley Fair

Children part of the 4-H and FFA clubs in the area have worked all year round to get their animals ready for judging at the Wisconsin Valley Fair at Marathon Park in Wausau. Here animals both big and small can be judged with event for birds, snakes, and even tropical fish. Judging for bigger animals like horses, cows, poultry and swine continue on Friday while judging for goats begins over the weekend.

Kaitlyn Bernarde, the 4-H Program Coordinator at the fair said that judging is about so much more than just ribbons.

“This opportunity for youth whether it’s face to face judging or showmanship can provide youth with skills for a future job interview or teamwork with their fellow exhibitors or adults. They are working on employability and all those life-long skills for when they are adults,” Bernarde said.

10-year-old Sophia Conn has been competing with her miniature horse Trigger for the last two years. She said in order to perform well you have to work year after year to get comfortable and make sure your animal is comfortable as well.

“the first thing you need to know is you need to start early so you can get more practicing in because the more he knows the better so you can be prepared,” Conn explained.

Each animal is judged differently depending on how it can interact with its handler. Saturday starts the MASS Market Animal Show and Sale.

