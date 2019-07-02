Angels pitcher Jose Suarez honors fallen teammate Tyler Skaggs

Los Angeles pitcher Jose Suarez is honoring Tyler Skaggs while starting the first game for the Angels following the 27-year-old's death.

Suarez had "RIP 45" written with what appeared to be a cross on one side of his ballcap. The initials "TSK" were written just above the bill on the other side of the Angels logo.

The Angels played the Texas Rangers a day after Skaggs was found unresponsive in the team hotel. The series opener Monday was postponed.

Before throwing his first pitch in the bottom of the first inning, Suarez appeared to write something in the dirt below the red "45" the Rangers grounds crew painted on the back of the mound. The left-hander tapped the number and then his chest before returning to the mound.

Suarez gave up an unearned run in the first inning after left fielder Justin Upton let a popup down the line drop for a double before an error by shortstop Luis Rengifo. The score was tied 1-1 after the first inning.

