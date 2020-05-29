Michigan restaurant closure causes confusion for patrons of Wausau pizza joint

A Facebook post announcing the closure of a restaurant with the same name as a beloved Wausau pizza joint is causing some confusing.

Angelo's Pizza, Inc in Ironwood, Mich. announced this week they’d close with the following message posted to Facebook. The post has hundreds of comments and shares—many from Wausau residents.

The post reads:

Hello to all of our family, friends and loyal customers. Today comes with some bittersweet news. After being closed for 2 months, mom has decided to retire fully, so we will not be reopening the restaurant. We were unable to find a buyer for the restaurant. If you or anyone you know would be interested in taking over a turn key business, please private message me. Otherwise we will be selling everything within the restaurant. This decision was not made lightly and has been very hard for both Mom and I. We want to thank you all for your business and support through these 40 years. In the near future, Mom and I will be putting a notice in the newspaper as well.

Angelo’s Family Pizzeria on Sixth Street in Wausau says they are not closing and hoped to clear up the confusion with their own message.

We are NOT closing. There is another restaurant in Ironwood, Michigan with a similar name that announced plans earlier this week. Deep breaths, we're still here to make pizza and other great Italian food!��

