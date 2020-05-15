An unlikely trio leads 3,000 pound pork donation in Wood County

A 3,000 pound pork donation in Wood County, to ten different places, and it all started from an unlikely partnership.

A small business owner just outside of Stratford, a meat processing plant owner in Marshfield, and a pork farmer in western Minnesota that were all complete strangers teamed up to provide weeks’ worth of meals for needy families.

"It's tough out there."

For pig farmers right now, like Greg Boerboom in Marshall, Minnesota, times are very tough, as meat plants have been forced to close due to COVID-19.

"The pork industry right now is struggling across the board,” said Boerboom. “The closure of the big packing plants, processing plants, pigs are getting backlogged and backed up on farms."

Kevin and Kendra Schmidtke of Rozellville decided to take action to put the pigs to good use.

"We called everywhere, from-- oh gosh, feed mills,” said the Schmidtke’s. “I went to Iowa and Minnesota, the pork producing association."

The Minnesota Pork Producers Association is where they struck gold, and were put in touch with Boerboom.

"They were sincere in what they were doing, it was localized in what they were doing,” said Boerboom. “Local to their area which is no different than it would be to our area."

The Schmidtke's gathered trailers to pick up the 48 pigs on a 15-hour round trip, but still needed a plant to do heavy lifting. A mutual friend paired them up with Jason Krenn of J&S processing in Marshfield

"I found out 48 pigs is absolute max capacity of our hanging cooler with all the other animals we had in there,” Krenn said. “It was full door to door."

After three days of work, all 3,000 pounds were ready to be distributed to food pantries and drives across Wood County.

"It was neat, we met a lot of neat people,” said Kendra Schmidtke. “They were appreciative and it made us feel good.”

“It was a lot of meat," Kevin Schmidtke added.

Strangers two weeks ago, the Schmidtke's, Boerboom, and Krenn will now always be connected by philanthropy in the most trying of times.

"The irony is I think when we donated the pigs, I think we enjoyed it as much as they did,” said Boerboom.

"Look, there's no greater gift in the world then giving,” said Krenn.

"Sometimes when you do get frustrated, down, you've got to make your own sunshine,” said Kevin Schmidtke.

You may remember a similar story about a large cheese donation. Mark Cournoyer, an Auburndale teacher behind that donation, also helped facilitate this donation as well.