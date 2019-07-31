An early start for Share Your Holidays 2019

The 2019 version of Share Your Holidays is off to a nice, early start.

You donated $1100 during the Concert on the Square in Wausau Wednesday night.

Members of the NewsChannel 7 staff stood at the four corners of the 400 Block, where the concerts are held. They rang bells and accepted donations into the Salvation Army's Red Kettles in an event labeled "Share Your Holidays (in July).

The money raised goes to the Salvation Army and Neighbors' Place food pantries.

Share Your Holidays, with the help of matching donations, has raised more then $718,000 and tons of nonperishable foods over it's first 16-years. It will return for it's 17th year in December.