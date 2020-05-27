Packers' Amos, Jones paint a picture of season without fans

Strange. That’s the first word that came to Packers' Running Back Aaron Jones’ mind when asked about what it would be like to play in an empty stadium

“The fans are what make the game,” said Jones.

Imagine Jones plowing into the end zone and instead of thousands of fans screaming at Lambeau, it’s silent. A scene that doesn’t faze Packers' Safety Adrian Amos.

“I don’t think it’s going to affect my approach at all,” said Amos. “When you get down on the field, you’re playing football.”

In some ways, no fans would take players back to the reason they played the game in the first place.

“(It’ll) bring back kind of like a little league feel when there is nobody at the field except for your parents,” said Jones.

But, Amos does think there will be one major change if fans aren’t able to attend the games.

“When you get to those third downs, I really do think the stadium getting loud is a plus for the defense,” said Amos.

Amos added that if there aren’t fans, it’ll all balance out because everyone is playing in the same environment. He also said that the Packers will have to bring their own juice if there aren’t people in the stands.