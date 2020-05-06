Amherst senior Tyler Cory named Bassmaster High School All-American

Amherst senior Tyler Cory was named to the Bassmaster High School All-American team for the second year in a row.

Cory won five tournaments, 11 top-five finishes and one top 20 finish.

“He has an incredible work ethic in and out of the classroom,” said Amherst High School Social Studies Teacher Jason Pickering. “Mr. Cory has participated in FBLA, Investment Club, Fishing Club (president), Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl and the Salvation Army. Despite all of these demands, Tyler has consistently made the honor roll while being employed since his sophomore year. Tyler is a people person who can succeed in any environment and has a wonderful sense of humor and personality that makes him a delight to be around.”

The Bassmaster press release added that "Cory serves as an instrumental member of the community where he volunteers for the Boys and Girls Club, Teach a Child to Fish and Future Business Leaders of America. He is also the founder and president of the Amherst High School Fishing Club."