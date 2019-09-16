Amherst opens new state-of-the-art athletic facility

As if a 4-0 start to the high school football season was not enough excitement for the Amherst falcons, they are also celebrating the opening of their state-of-the-art facility.

"Brand new turf stadium, both soccer and football, along with an enlarged parking area, great sound system, press box, seating area," Amherst Activities Director Shawn Groshek said.

But, the new facility was something that the school knew that they could not do alone.

"It's been a wonderful opportunity to get everyone in the Amherst community involved in this project," Groshek added.

Many of the donations for the project came from the community, so it’s clear to see that people have pride in their hometown team.

"People have always supported Amherst athletics when it comes down to it. Whether it’s the first game of football season or the last game of volleyball or basketball it doesn't matter people will turn out," Groshek explained.

The JV football team broke in the brand new turf, something the payers have been excited about for over a week.

"They were super ecstatic. They have seen the progression throughout summer camp and fall practice, they see a lot of the turf get in. A lot of enthusiasm from the squad, both the JV and Varsity are excited to play here," Amherst JV Head Coach Shaun Anderson said.

The stadium will still need some adjustments before Friday night’s football game, but the future looks bright under the new lights.

"It's been a couple weeks here, but it's been very gratifying to see the culmination of these two events tonight and the Friday night football game against Weyauwega-Fremont” Groshek said.

