Amherst native Tyler Biadasz reels in the Rimington Trophy

Tyler Biadasz was named the most outstanding center in all of college football. The redshirt junior was given the Rimington Trophy.

Biadasz is the 21st recipient of the award. He is also the first Wisconsin center to be named the trophy winner.

“It's absolutely an honor to be a part of this," said Biadasz via a press release. "To be recognized nationally with an award for your specific position, recognizing the work that you put into your craft, you feel really grateful. This award means a lot to me. Coach (Joe) Rudolph and Coach (Paul) Chryst took a shot on me. I had never played center. Now, to be recognized as the best in the country, that's really unbelievable to me. I'm very grateful to them for how they've affected my life and helped me along the way."

Biadasz is one of the Badgers' captains. He started all 13 games for the Badgers at center this season.