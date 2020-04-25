Amherst native Tyler Biadasz drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

Amherst native and Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz's NFL dreams came true when the Dallas Cowboys selected him with the 146th pick in the draft.

Biadasz is the first person out of Amherst, Wisconsin, to be taken in the NFL Draft.

The 2019 Rimington Award winner, given to the best center in college football, goes to Dallas.

Biadasz is the third Badger to be taken in this year's draft. Running back Jonathan Taylor was selected by the Indianapolis Colts early in the second round, and the New Orleans Saints grabbed linebacker Zack Baun earlier in the third.

Biadasz is expected to fill a large hole left at center for the Cowboys after former Wisconsin Badger Travis Fredrick retired.