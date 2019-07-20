Amherst hit hard by Saturday morning storm

As of Saturday evening, the National Weather Service has not determined whether a tornado touched down or if it was straight line winds that caused severe damage in Amherst that morning.

Much of the areas throughout the village saw trees down on homes, cars, power lines, and roads, causing thousands of people to be without power along with costly damage that has yet to be calculated.

People told NewsChannel 7 they were caught off guard by the storm, but those in homes said they got to their basements quickly.

People at the Portage County Fair took cover in the closest buildings they could find. Farmers said they quickly worked to pull garage doors down as the winds picked up. A few structures were damaged, but no humans or animals were hurt.

The fair is canceled for the rest of the weekend, but the market sale will continue. The live auction will take place at 1 p.m. and there will be some judging at 8:30 a.m., along with a volleyball tournament that will remain on schedule.

Campers staying at Lake Emily campground were some of the most vulnerable.

Linda Neddo from Coloma and her husband Doug said they have held strong through high winds in their camper before, but nothing like the storm Saturday. The two quickly laid on the floor of the camper with not even enough time to pull their mattress over them.

"My awesome husband covered me. So, he protected me and we just prayed and prayed and prayed," Linda Neddo said. "We heard quite a few hits from trees hitting on the camper while were in there and then something fell and hit Doug on... the hip and he said, 'We can't stay here. We got to get out of here.' So, he had to kick the door open."

Linda Neddo said she grabbed their cat, Skittles, but he jumped out of her arms as they ran to the closest building.

After the storm died down, they came outside finding what looked like a crushed can. Their two vehicles and boat were also smashed by trees. Skittles was found safe.

The couple had just moved out of the home they built 35 years ago, on Friday. Everything they had in the camper and the vehicles was essentially everything they had.

Family and friends quickly came to help and will be taking them in. As they were gathering what they could from the camper and vehicles, Linda Neddo realized what shirt she was wearing underneath her other shirt.

"It says, 'Best Weekend Ever,' ha!" Despite all of the losses, the two are staying positive and counting their blessings. "God was with us," she said.

Around the campsite, a family was staying in tents. They said they have had a rough weekend of weather from the beginning.

"We'll start it from last night," said Dan Flairty. "We went out to dinner and we come back and everything was soaked in our kids' tent, so at 1 o'clock in the morning we're going to Walmart to get new sleeping bags and all of that stuff for them to keep them dry through the night. Then we woke up this morning, it rained a little bit this morning and then we started cooking breakfast and then the storm started coming through."

"Each of us were in a corner trying to keep it stable and then all of a sudden I could hear the high winds," Ralph Chartrand described. "It sounded like a train coming through."

"I've got a 12-year-old grandson that it picked up off the ground about 4 feet and then slammed him back down to the ground," Chartrand continued. "Three or four times that happened."

"Then basically took the tent and flipped it with all of us basically in it," Flairty said.

No one was hurt and while the family is cutting their weekend short, they aren't letting that get them down.

Their campground neighbor, however is channeling all the good vibes she can.

"No power here is just as good as no power at home," said Patricia Bagley. She's from Amherst, but stayed in her camper for a little getaway from home. Her van was damaged while at the park and her husband's truck had a tree on it, but she says they didn't fare to badly.

She decided to make the storm into a midsummer holiday, specifically Christmas in July. She even took an evergreen tree section that fell and decorated it with ocean theme garland and lights, noting the lights won't work while the power is out.

Portage County Parks Department employees told NewsChannel 7 despite the damage throughout the campground no one was reported as hurt of killed by the storm.

They said crews will be out cutting down trees left hanging onto other trees and cleaning up campsites. They will begin by cleaning up reserve sites first and get to the first come first serve sites as they can. People who have reserved sites or want to learn more about the conditions are asked to contact the department.