Americans return to travel: What's different this year?

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift, many Americans are eager to return to travel.

Chief customer officer for Choice Hotels International, Sarah Searls, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday, to talk about what travelers can expect as they hit the road again.

She said that over 2/3 of Americans are starting to plan their summer travel. Some of the most popular vacations include traveling out in nature, drive-to destinations and re-connecting with friends and family.

"Some are picking shorter trips, but many are looking at trips that are closer to home," she said.

Choice Hotels International is offering deals throughout the summer, including a free stay with a two-night booking, as well as enhanced cancellation polities. You can find more information at choicehotels.com

