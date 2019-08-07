American Transmission Company uses helicopters to clear brush along power lines

Trees located near power lines in Marinette and Oconto Counties get trimmed through a unique method.

American Transmission Company (ATC) contracts Aerial Solutions based out of North Carolina to trim along power lines using a helicopter with ten saw blades hanging below.

The clearing method is used annually along the power system with every stretch of line receiving a trim every 10 to 15 years.

"A lot of people have never seen it before, so yeah. There's a lot of attention," said Jason Thomas, a helicopter pilot with Aerial Solutions.

"About a 15-mile line will take five or six days depending on weather," said Daniel Horton, senior vegetation management specialist with ATC.

Horton says using the aerial process makes the work go by three times faster and saves the ratepayers money by reducing the amount of manpower and negative environmental impacts to the ground below.

"Typically they're up before 8 a.m. They do about six to seven hours of actual saw work during the day, so they're done between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. depending on weather," he said.

Thomas spends up to an hour and a half in the air flying the helicopter at a time.

"A good majority of the time we're looking straight down at what we're doing. So, we're looking at the ground most of the time," said Thomas.

Most of his flights are not spent enjoying the view but instead looking out for potential obstacles in his way; however, he says his work itself is the reward.

"It's really great to see what you've done at the end of the day," said Thomas. "There are a lot of guys that take pictures of what they do before they start and then afterward, and it's incredibly satisfying to see that it's a tangible thing that you can see."

The crews work east to west. Horton says they have already cleared branches from up to 80 miles of power line in the Upper Peninsula so far this summer.

The arrival of Aerial Solutions in northeastern Wisconsin comes after widespread tree damage from severe storms in mid-July.

"There may be some storm damage related trees out there that they could help us with if they come across them, but a lot of our storm restoration has already taken place unfortunately right before they showed up," said Horton.

People living in the area where the trimming will take place received a letter from ATC outlining the work that is planned.