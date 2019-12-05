American Sign Language interpreters share ‘Hamilton’ experience

Erin Reed and Kris Orkin are two American Sign Language interpreters who were tasked with the Hamilton performances in both Appleton and Madison.

“It’s just a great thing to be able to spread the language and the knowledge that it’s there,” said Erin Reed, a nationally certified ASL interpreter.

When Reed and Orkin first found out they’d be interpreting for Hamilton, they went to see the show in Chicago.

“We heard the first song and I just looked at her and said ‘Omg, what are we going to do?’” remembered Kris Orkin, who has done ASL signing for theatre performances for over 40 years.

On the way home, the two women talked the whole way about what they needed to learn to be able to tell the story.

“The type of music that it is was definitely a new challenge for me,” said Reed.

For months, Reed and Orkin memorized and listened to the soundtrack.

They also took detailed notes in their scripts and researched the American history the musical discusses.

“We’ve been told by actors that we do the work that actors do to become those characters without taking away from what’s going on on the stage,” said Orkin.

To them, the job is about giving equal access to everyone who comes to see the performances.

“We want the deaf there to enjoy it and get every much out of it as a paying person who can hear,” Orkin said. “The story, we’re showing it and not telling it.”

While the ASL performances for Hamilton are over, Orkin and Reed will be back for more shows next year.

“It’s a good feeling to drop the mic when we’re all done,” said Reed. “But it’s great to do it all again.”

If you or someone you know is deaf or hard of hearing and wants to attend a show in the 2020 Oveture season with ASL interpretation, head to the Overture Center website.

