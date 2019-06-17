American Red Cross launches new campaign to recruit donors

Blood transfusions are the fourth most common in-patient hospital procedure in America. Yet only 3 % of people in the U.S. donate blood.

Last week the American Red Cross launched their Missing Type’s campaign calling on healthy citizens to help fill the gaps by making appointments to give blood and platelets this summer. In the past year America has seen a shortage of even the most common blood types leading to delays in treatment. Jason Levine with the American Red Cross is hoping that with their new campaign they can bring awareness to the problem, and get more people to donate.

"We've just kicked off our Missing Type’s campaign where we encourage people to think where they would be if they didn't have an A's, O's or B's when they're spelling out names and words,” Levine explained. “Because without those types those are blood types and without those types coming into hospitals were unable to help patients in need."

To highlight the importance of A's, O's and B's the Missing Type’s campaign paired up with a number of corporate businesses to get rid of the letters all together. Levine says that the lack of letters in everyday life is important when it comes to words, so why not when it comes to bodies?

"We have some corporate partnerships with some of the major players, where you see in their logos that they'll be missing those logos. For example Oreos, Farmers State Insurance and Google will be doing some things, so there's a variety of different national sponsors involved,” Levine said.

Blood transfusion is one of the most common hospital procedures in the U.S. Yet, “Never really thought about it” was the primary reason that 26% of people do not give blood. Nicole Stamp from Marshfield knows first hand just how important donating blood is, as transfusions helped save not just her life, but extended her late husbands as well.

"I wouldn't be alive today, and I wouldn't have had those extra months with my husband, and my boys wouldn't have had their dad as long," said Stamp.

Stamp was in a car accident at 20 years old and needed 18 blood transfusions. While her wait for blood was only 24 hours, today people have to wait much longer for transfusions as there isn’t enough blood to go around. The Missing Type’s campaign encourages all members of the community to step up and donate to fill the gaps before A, O and B go missing on hospital shelves again.

Stamp said if that she could, she would donate for those that she loved, just like strangers did for her.

"If it was your child, if it was your mom, if it was your dad, if it was a family member, if it was a friend…step out of your way and just go do it for them."

Just last month the Red Cross only had six units of type O blood available for every 100,000 people, but more than twice than that is needed every day. The American Red Cross says donating blood is a simple process that only takes about an hour, as the actual donation only takes 8-10 minutes.

