American Red Cross issues emergency for blood supply shortage

The American Red Cross needs your help! The organization issued an emergency need for eligible individuals of all blood types.

Currently blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.

There were fewer blood donors and blood drives last week due to the Fourth of July holiday, which the Red Cross says may have resulted in as many as 17,000 fewer blood donations.

According the American Red Cross website, every two seconds someone needs blood, and every 30 seconds, someone needs platelets in the United States.

You can schedule your blood donation appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org.

Here is a list of upcoming blood drives in central and north central Wisconsin:

Neillsville

7/16/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., OEM Fabricators Incorporated, 1701 Industrial Park Dr

Lyndon Station

7/19/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Lukes Lutheran Church, 377 Roger St

Mauston

7/16/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Anytime Fitness Mauston, 414 E. State St.

8/1/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 517 Grayside Ave

Tomahawk

7/23/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 108 W Somo Ave.

Wausau

7/18/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 930 Edgewood Rd

8/9/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kocourek Imports, 1501 Morning Glory Lane

8/9/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Primrose Retirement Community Wausau, 2100 Townline Road

Plover

Aug. 5: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Plover Municipal Building, 2400 Post Rd

Rosholt

Aug. 2: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rosholt High School, 346 W Randolph St

Stevens Point

July 12: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

July 19: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

Aug. 2: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

Waupaca

July 15: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Waupaca Recreation Center, 407 School St

July 26: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Shepherd of the Lakes, 153 Cty Rd QQ

8/1/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waupaca High School, E2325 King Rd

Clintonville

July 26: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Clintonville Lanes, 250 County Hwy I

Iola

July 17: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Community Fitness & Aquatic Center, Adjacent to HS

Marion

July 31: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Marion High School, 105 School St

Weyauwega

July 16: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Peters Lutheran School, 312 W Main

