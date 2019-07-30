'American Pickers' headed to Wisconsin in October

'American Pickers' hosts Mike and Frank are headed to Wisconsin in October, looking for unique stories and antiques for an episode.

The show's producers are asking people in the state to send them their stories and antiques so they know what to visit when they're here. They say the pickers only visit private collections, so stores, malls, auctions or businesses won't be included.

Specific dates for the visit haven't been announced, but producers say Mike and Frank are looking to "meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America's past along the way."

If you or someone you know has something they might find interesting, send your name, phone number, location and a description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

