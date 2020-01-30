American Lung Association releases tobacco report card

The American Lung Association released a nationwide report card on tobacco use Wednesday and results for Wisconsin are not good with the state failing on four out of five categories.

The American Lung Association reports Wisconsin received an F for not having enough funding for tobacco cessation programs or access to programs to assist in quitting.

Another F was received for not complying with the federal law requiring the age to buy tobacco being 21.

Part of the reason for the F in that category stems from not having a state law that requires a person to be 21 to buy tobacco.

Currently there is a bill in the legislature to address this issue, but little progress has been made.

Dona Wininsky, a representative with the American Lung Association, says there is more that can be done to help improve these grades.

"Those have been the grades for many years which just shows that we have a lot of work to do and we need to start doing it,” Wininsky said. “It is more than disappointing that there has been no forward motion in the last ten years especially in light of the vaping epidemic."

This includes passing a state law requiring a person to be 21 to buy tobacco and two other smoking related bills currently in the legislature.

"Retailers are confused now because they don't know whether they are supposed to obey Wisconsin law of age 18 or whether they have to enforce the federal law of 21,” Wininsky said. “That alone is the reason the legislature should also pass the law here in the state so that it is consistent."

One piece of good news is Wisconsin got an A for their strength of smoke free work place laws, but at the same time, received a D for level of state tobacco taxes.

Wininsky says she believes the issue is now in lawmakers’ hands to make a change.

