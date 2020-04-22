American Legion Post 10, Bunkers partner to hand out meals to veterans

"Fighting for those who fought for us” is the motto the American Legion Post 10 and Bunkers are living by during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just getting some food to people that shouldn't be leaving their houses," said Maas. "The veterans that are out there, a lot of them are in that age group where they should be staying at home.”

Volunteers pass out meals every Wednesday. The idea started four weeks ago when 32 meals were handed out. Now, it’s ballooned to 93.

“We’re getting it out there," said Maas. "Our goal is to be at 100.”

The process is almost seamless despite the larger numbers.

“Working with guys that are in the military, they always try to make things better and improved," said Maas. "Those systems are getting better and better.”

Maas says the meals are for every veteran in need, and that you don’t need to be a member of the American Legion to receive one.

“They’ve been very grateful," said Maas. "Very grateful.”

And the American Legion is always looking for help with the process.

“They can donate time," said Maas. "They can donate money. If you’re doing the right thing for the right reason, that’s all you need.”

Maas added that if you want to volunteer to reach out to the American Legion, and they will direct you toward where you can help.

If you're a veteran in need of help, call 715-509-1010, and the American Legion Post 10 will work with you.